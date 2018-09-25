Tomlinson Furniture
US Embassy advises citizens: State of Emergency declared in Kingston

September 24, 2018
cjames
1 Min Read

The US Embassy in Jamaica issued a travel advisory on Monday (24 September) warning citizens about travel to the neighbouring island.

It comes as the Jamaican Government declared a state of emergency in central downtown Kingston.

The state of emergency comes as a means of countering criminal activity. Jamaican security forces will be able to detain and deport suspicious people, enter premises and seize property without a warrant.

The US Embassy advisory warned that there would be an increased police and military presence and businesses and public places in the affected area would have restricted hours of operation.

