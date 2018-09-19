Tomlinson Furniture
News

Wong sentencing adjourned until Oct. 24

September 18, 2018
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

Allegations of perjury have prompted the adjournment of Deputy Chief Immigration officer, Gary Wong’s sentencing today..

The issue was raised by his defence attorney, Dennis Brady, when Mr. Wong appeared in court to be sentenced for careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Mister Brady pointed out that he had a recording that possibly contains evidence of perjury committed during Mr. Wong’s trial.

Last month, Mr. Wong was found guilty of the two charges.

He was also found not guilty of a third charge of driving under the influence.

Mr. Brady has appealed those convictions.

The case was adjourned until October 24. The charges arose from a 2013 incident on Shamrock Road.

He remains on active duty.

nataliebriggs

