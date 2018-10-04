Kaaboo
Parade of Lights 2018 – Register Here
NFL Pick’ems
Culture Environment News

Boys To Men members receive addition to school wardrobe

October 3, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Some in the Boys to Men programme have a new piece to add to their uniform collection. Wednesday morning (3 October) 31 John Grey High School students received neckties to symbolize their involvement in the programme.

The idea is to help identify the Boys to Men members so younger students can call on them for help if needed.

“When we are around the school and walking we can show people that we are in the Boys to Men. So if they need any help and if any young men need any help in school they can come to us and ask for any help they might need,” said Student Jahiel Henry.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport – October 2018
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
%d bloggers like this: