Boys To Men members receive addition to school wardrobe

Some in the Boys to Men programme have a new piece to add to their uniform collection. Wednesday morning (3 October) 31 John Grey High School students received neckties to symbolize their involvement in the programme.

The idea is to help identify the Boys to Men members so younger students can call on them for help if needed.

“When we are around the school and walking we can show people that we are in the Boys to Men. So if they need any help and if any young men need any help in school they can come to us and ask for any help they might need,” said Student Jahiel Henry.

