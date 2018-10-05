BT man appears in court on burglary and trespass charges

A 21-year-old man who was arrested when he returned to the scene of his alleged crime made his initial court appearance Wednesday (3 October.)

Dalton Robinson Junior from Bodden Town was arrested on Monday (1 October) at a residence on Birch Tree Hill Road, West Bay.

That residence was broken into at around 3:30 a.m. that day.

Police say the man had unlawfully entered the residence, caused damage to items inside, and stole an item from the residence.

He later returned to the property where he was held.

The man has been formally charged with burglary, criminal trespass and damage to property. He was remanded into custody.

