Ex- Conservation Council Chair airs environmental concerns at port meeting

October 3, 2018
Joe Avary
Former National Conservation Council Chair Christine Rose-Smyth has been silent on her departure since stepping down last year, but now she’s speaking out.

She told Tourism officials she’s skeptical government recognises the need for environmental protection.

Speaking at last week’s public meeting on the cruise berthing project, Ms. Rose-Smyth presented a litany of instances where government has moved to attack or usurp the National Conservation Law.

She also blasted cabinet for five years of dragging its feet on adopting Marine Parks Enhancements, after a lengthy public consultation process and revisions.

While she applauded plans to move the piers into deeper waters to reduce dredging, she said with a new design comes new environmental concerns.

“Those are changes in scope that should have induced continuing evaluation through the environmental impact assessment process. That has not been done” said Ms. Rose-Smyth.

Chief Projects Manager for the Major Projects Office Peter Ranger said the environmental monitoring process doesn’t end at procurement.

He told Ms. Rose-Smyth and others in attendance that the successful bidder will have to submit a dredge management plan, a coral relocation plan, and resubmit its design with a new EIA update.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports.

