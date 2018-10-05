Increase in clouds, showers, possible thunder in Joe Avary’s weekend forecast

Synopsis:
Isolated showers along with moderate winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a broad surface trough over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers across the Cayman area moving towards the west. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Leslie. This hurricane poses no threat to the Cayman Islands. For further information on this storm please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
