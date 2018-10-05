Increase in clouds, showers, possible thunder in Joe Avary’s weekend forecast

Thu 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Fri 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Sat 85°F 77°F FORECAST Cloudy to overcast skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. WINDS South to southeast 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. Higher Gusts are expected in and around heavy showers. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Sun 88°F 76°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. WINDS East to southeast 5 to 10 knots. Higher Gusts are expected in and around heavy showers. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Mon 88°F 77°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and thunder. WINDS South 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.