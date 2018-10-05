Kaaboo
Increase in clouds, showers, possible thunder in Joe Avary's weekend forecast

October 4, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Isolated showers along with moderate winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a broad surface trough over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers across the Cayman area moving towards the west. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Leslie. This hurricane poses no threat to the Cayman Islands. For further information on this storm please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
 
 
 
 

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  • Sat

    Cloudy to overcast skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times.

    85°F
    77°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy to overcast skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times.

    WINDS

    South to southeast 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. Higher Gusts are expected in and around heavy showers.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sun

    Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times.

    88°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots. Higher Gusts are expected in and around heavy showers.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and thunder.

    88°F
    77°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and thunder.

    WINDS

    South 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

