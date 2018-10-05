International Literacy Day celebrated in HMP Northward

On Thursday (4 October) prisoners from HMP Northward and HMP Fairbanks gathered to celebrate the importance of literacy for life after incarceration.

It was part of the tenth Literacy Day Festival, hosted by HMP Northward.

Many prisoners shared poems they had written themselves in honour of the occasion.

Inmate Kurt Ebanks read one excerpt to the appreciative crowd:

“This cross that I bare, I hold alone.

The footprints in the sand, they’re all my own.

I’ve been waiting for someone to tell me that they’re not mine,

The footprints appeared and I was wrong, they carried me the whole time,” he read out.

Invited guests also shared chapters from books that had inspired them and the HMCIPS band played some of their favourite songs.

