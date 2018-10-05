Kaaboo
Jean-Michel Cousteau on port: “I can’t passively let these coral reefs die”

October 4, 2018
Joe Avary
In a letter to government officials, ocean explorer and environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau said he cannot passively let George Town’s coral reefs die without expressing his concerns about the cruise berthing project.

The first son of diving pioneer Jacques Cousteau said he’s been coming to Cayman since the 1970’s and has witnessed the dramatic increase in cruise tourism.

He said the project would destroy nearby reefs, and the increase in sediment from dredging would most certainly kill corals in others.

He said there’s no doubt that tourism has improved Cayman’s economy, but there are limits.

He said he experienced those limits in a visit this June.

“Getting around in George Town was nearly impossible when a number of ships were at anchor. Shopping on Grand Cayman is not what draws people to the island, it’s the natural environment,” said Mr. Cousteau.

He also expressed dismay that Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie was removed from the port project steering committee.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

