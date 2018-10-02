Miss World Cayman Crowned

There’s a new pageant winner set to represent the Cayman Islands. Kelsie Woodman won the Miss World Cayman pageant Saturday (29 September) night at the Harquail Theater. The 22-year old George Town native holds a masters degree in accounting. Cayman 27 caught up with Ms. Woodman immediately after the results were announced.

“I feel overwhelmed, I don’t think its really sunk in as yet but like I said, I was a pageant girl before I could even talk so it’s really is a dream come true to be Miss World Cayman and to be able to go and represent Cayman in China in a few weeks, and I also always wanted to do my first walk to you are my Caymanian girl song so its truly amazing to have had that opportunity,” said Ms. Woodman.

Ms. Woodman will be heading off to the Miss World pageant in a few weeks to represent Cayman in China.

