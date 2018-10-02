Renter in court for harassing landlord via text

Valeska Borden appeared in court on Monday after being arrested on June 6 for using an ICT network to abuse, annoy or harass, as well as causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Ms. Borden got into a dispute with a landlord over non-payment of rent, leading to a series of threatening messages sent via Whatsapp, email, and text message.

The landlord reported it to police and Ms. Borden was subsequently arrested and charged.

Ms. Borden reappears in court on October 16.

