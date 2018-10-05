Kaaboo
Round Five: Elite Marble & Granite CIDA Premier League

October 4, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here’s a look at Round Five of the Cayman Islands Darts Association’s Premier League, brought to you by Elite Marble & Granite!

Paul Anglin def Eddie Ballantyne (6-3)
Alizon Agcon def Hank Ebanks (6-4)
Earl Smith def Neville Parker (6-1)
Kruse Smith def Rodan Asuncion (6-4)
Richard Campbell def Cliff Weeks (6-1)
 
Here’s a look at the standings after five rounds of the CIDA Premier League:
 
T1st Richard Campbell (4-1-0) 13 pts (Legs +23)
T1st Earl Smith (4-1-0) 13 pts (Legs +16)
T1st Alizon Agcon (4-1-0) 13 pts (Legs +15)
4th Paul Anglin (3-1-2) 10 pts (Legs -3)
5th Hanks Ebanks (3-0-2) 9 pts (Legs -10)
6th Kruse Smith (1-1-3) 4 pts (Legs -11)
7th Cliff Weeks (1-0-4) 3 pts (Legs -13)
8th Eddie Ballantyne (0-2-2) 2 pts (Legs -5)
9th Rodan Asuncion (0-2-3) 2 pts (Legs -13)
10th Neville Parker (0-1-4) 1 pts (Legs -17)
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

