Here’s a look at Round Five of the Cayman Islands Darts Association’s Premier League, brought to you by Elite Marble & Granite!
Round Five: Elite Marble & Granite CIDA Premier League
Paul Anglin def Eddie Ballantyne (6-3)
Alizon Agcon def Hank Ebanks (6-4)
Earl Smith def Neville Parker (6-1)
Kruse Smith def Rodan Asuncion (6-4)
Richard Campbell def Cliff Weeks (6-1)
Here’s a look at the standings after five rounds of the CIDA Premier League:
T1st Richard Campbell (4-1-0) 13 pts (Legs +23)
T1st Earl Smith (4-1-0) 13 pts (Legs +16)
T1st Alizon Agcon (4-1-0) 13 pts (Legs +15)
4th Paul Anglin (3-1-2) 10 pts (Legs -3)
5th Hanks Ebanks (3-0-2) 9 pts (Legs -10)
6th Kruse Smith (1-1-3) 4 pts (Legs -11)
7th Cliff Weeks (1-0-4) 3 pts (Legs -13)
8th Eddie Ballantyne (0-2-2) 2 pts (Legs -5)
9th Rodan Asuncion (0-2-3) 2 pts (Legs -13)
10th Neville Parker (0-1-4) 1 pts (Legs -17)
