Crime News

Stabbing in GT: Cops appeal for witnesses

October 4, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
One man remains in hospital after an early morning Thursday (4 October) stabbing in George Town and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Police said shortly before 2 a.m. they responded to a stabbing in the parking lot of a bar on Smith Road near the intersection of Bobby Thompson Way. The male victim was subsequently transported to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222 or the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

