Tennis: Bjuroe captures first U18 title in Junior Circuit finale

Oskar Bjuroe saved his best for last Saturday (29 September) winning his first Under-18 Junior Tennis title of the year in the sixth and final edition of the Cayman Islands Tennis Federation’s junior circuit.

Bjuroe, 14, defeated Jake Booker in straight sets 7-6, 6-2 in this his second finals appearance of the season. After being eliminated in the both the Round 4 semifinals and Round 5 finals, Bjuroe finally defeated Booker, who was playing for his fifth title of the season.

Bjuroe had made two quarterfinals, two semifinals and two finals over the six tournament circuit. He defeated Ricardo Douglas 6-0, 6-0 in Friday’s semifinals. The Under-18 division fielded four players total with Bjuroe, Booker, Douglas and Jakub Neveril.

Under-14

13-year old Williow Wilkinson capture her fifth title of the 2018 Junior Tennis Circuit with a 6-3, 6-4 finals win over Sebastian Bjuroe. After getting a bye in the Round of 16, Wilkinson won back-to-back games in straight sets on her way to a flawless tournament.

Under-10

Albert Berksoy won his fourth title of the Junior Tennis Circuit with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Milana Thompson. Berksoy also won 6-2, 6-2 in both the quarterfinals over James Lymbery-Dickie and the semifinals over in Ben Coak.

