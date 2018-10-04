Three vessels rescued by Joint Marine Unit

On Sunday (30 September), the Joint Marine Unit responded to three separate vessels in distress.

The first incident happened at 4 p.m. near Bobby Cay when a jet-ski with two people on board had to be towed after experiencing battery issues.

An hour and 20 minutes later, a man on a jet-ski in North Sound also had to be towed after running out of fuel.

Shortly after that, a 23 ft boat was towed to Morgan’s Harbour after stalling in North Sound.

No-one was hurt, but JMU officers are reminding the public to make sure any sea-faring vessel is properly equipped with lights and safety gear. They also advise making sure all communication devices are working properly.

