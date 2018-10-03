Kaaboo
Top Story: CITA, RCIPS water sports safety meeting

October 2, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The RCIPS and the CI Tourism Association will be holding a safety meeting with the water sports sector. On Tuesday’s (2 October) Top Story segment Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick to discuss the meeting which will take place in the South Sound Community Centre Wednesday evening, 3 October, from 7 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to talk about safety in the growing water sports industry, particularly with respect to advice and instructions provided to guests/visitors.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

