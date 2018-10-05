Kaaboo
Parade of Lights 2018 – Register Here
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Turtle Centre theft: West Bay woman held for stealing large sums of money

October 4, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 60-year-old woman accused of stealing large sums of money from the Cayman Islands Turtle Centre has been arrested.
According to the RCIPS the West Bay resident was detained Friday (28 September) on suspicion of theft and false accounting.
The arrest is in relation to the theft of sums amounting to CI $82, 000 and US $288, 000 from the Turtle Centre. She was granted bail.

The Financial Crimes Unit is continuing investigations.
Last month the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested three men on suspicion of fraud on the government and breach of trust.

Those arrests were also in relation to theft of funds from the Turtle Centre.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – October 2018
%d bloggers like this: