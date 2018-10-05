Turtle Centre theft: West Bay woman held for stealing large sums of money

A 60-year-old woman accused of stealing large sums of money from the Cayman Islands Turtle Centre has been arrested.

According to the RCIPS the West Bay resident was detained Friday (28 September) on suspicion of theft and false accounting.

The arrest is in relation to the theft of sums amounting to CI $82, 000 and US $288, 000 from the Turtle Centre. She was granted bail.

The Financial Crimes Unit is continuing investigations.

Last month the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested three men on suspicion of fraud on the government and breach of trust.

Those arrests were also in relation to theft of funds from the Turtle Centre.

