Wanted man located

Police arrested a man wanted by law enforcement for four days. 36-year-old Joseph Hurlston remains in custody. The George Town man was found at a West Bay road address Sunday (30 September) after a member of the public tipped off police. Another man in the same location was arrested on suspicion of harboring an offender, police said Mr. Hurlston was wanted in relation to a serious assault.

