Weekend fundraisers provide a boost for cancer awareness

Cayman’s philanthropists came out in droves as several cancer fundraising events were held over the weekend. These included the Eclipze 18th annual Cut-A-Thon and Hannah’s Heroes Big Shave for the St Baldrick’s Foundation. Hannah’s Heroes Big Shave managed to raise over $2 million since the year of 2013 and Hannah’s mom Gaylee Meeson said she is pleased with the support that Cayman gives to childhood cancer.

“I have hope that children fighting cancer in the future will have a better chance and I’m absolutely blown away by the Cayman community,” said Ms. Meeson.

From the Eclipze Cut-A-Thon, organizer, Darla Dilbert said the fundraiser is all for a good cause that and all proceeds will go to the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens to support the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund.

“To be able to have somewhere to go to get there screening done for those people that can’t afford it on their own or that need that extra support can go to the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens,” said Ms. Dilbert.

