Woman appeals for assistance in locating stolen motorbike

A West Bay woman is appealing for the public’s assistance in recovering her stolen motorbike.

Jess Smith told Cayman 27 her orange and black 125cc Zongshen Z1 motorcycle was stolen out of her locked garage Saturday (29 September) night or Sunday (30 September) morning.

She said when she noticed the bike was gone, she reported it to police.

“I work hard for my money to get my bike, that is my only mode of transportation, and honestly I would like it back,” said Ms. Smith. “They don’t deserve it, they didn’t work hard for it.”

“I just see it as part of me stolen, and they’ve taken a part of me,” she added.

Ms. Smith told Cayman 27 her motorbike was spotted passing the Hell gas station in West Bay Tuesday morning (2 October) at around 6:30.

She said whoever was riding her bike was also wearing her distinctively-marked helmet.

Police told Cayman 27 efforts were made to locate the bike after Tuesday morning’s sighting, but were unable to determine where the bike ended up.

Since the bike was stolen from a garage, it is being investigated as a burglary.

“The vehicle’s description is being circulated throughout the service for officers to look out for it while they are on patrol,” said a police spokesperson. “If the vehicle is seen, we encourage the public to call the 911 Communication Centre immediately with the location of the vehicle at the time it was sited and the direction it was headed if the vehicle was mobile.”

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle they may contact Detective Sergeant Anderson Taylor at 925-3075 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

