16 new affordable homes completed

A total of 16 new affordable homes for Caymanians are now available to those who need it most. The National Housing Development trust on Saturday (8 December) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the newly constructed homes. The two and three bedroom homes range in price from $110,000 to $125,000. Only first-time home-owners are eligible for the homes, if they make $2000 per month or less.

“It’s a proud day again for another 16 homeowners who couldn’t afford housing, in other developments and I want to thank the National Housing Trust board because it’s the first project since this Government has started almost 2 years now first tangible project to be completed,” said Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Housing Minister.

The National Housing Development Trust urges applicants to express interest as it prepares to build more affordable houses in all districts.

