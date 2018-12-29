IDG
Airport Security Chief to step down

December 28, 2018
Caroline James
The man in charge of security for Cayman’s airports plans to step down from the post.

Cayman 27 sources revealed on Friday (28 December) that Airports Authority Chief of Security Shane Bothwell has tendered his resignation.

Mr. Bothwell has been in the role for eight years.

The CIAA confirmed the resignation of the Chief Security Officer.

Chief Commerical Officer Bianca Moore Downey said it was “in no way connected with the recent security breach“.

She confirmed his resignation was submitted a few weeks ago.

Caroline James

