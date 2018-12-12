IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Angling: ‘Happy Days’ reels in record 211 lb Yellowfin Tuna

December 11, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Three anglers cemented their status in the Cayman Islands record books Monday (10 December) reeling in a mammoth catch.

Nathan Day, Vance Ramgeet and Leandru Ebanks set sail in hopes of catching wahoo on a leisurely day at Pickle Bay. Around mid afternoon, however, that all changed.

“It was pretty calm, two foot waves,” said Ramgeet. “We fished in the morning, and then hooked up with this one.”

A whopping 211 lbs, four-ounce Yellowfin Tuna caught on 80 lb test, to be exact. A 90-minute fight ensued until the trio hoisted the gigantic sea creature aboard. Ramgeet says it was the biggest fish he’s ever reeled in, and the most challenging.

“It took a lot out of me,” said Ramgeet. “I’m glad the guys invited me out, it was a good time.”

Day says after a successful morning, the crew was content with it’s morning haul. That, of course, all changed when the familiar sound of a screaming reel echoed through the boat.

“We were pretty tired from catching four at about 90 pounds beforehand,” said Day. “Then Vance’s reel went off. We didn’t think he’d have enough line, but an hour and a half later, here we have it.”

The previous record of 189 lbs, four ounces was held by Rick Recor since 1989. Cayman Islands Angling Club President Frank Thompson says the record catch is still to be verified.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

