Police Saturday (15 December) hunt two men following an armed robbery.

No shots were fired during the heist but a member of the public received minor injuries, according to an RCIPS press release.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday (14 December) at a Crewe Road business.

Two men entered the location, one showing a firearm, police say.

The men fled the scene with cash.

No other details were given.

The matter is currently under investigation.

