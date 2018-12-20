Artisans out as Camana Bay Wednesday market makes format change for 2019

Over the last decade, the farmer’s and artisans market has become a popular attraction in the heart of Camana Bay.

But artisans told Cayman 27 they were given notice Tuesday (18 December) that the market is changing format, and Wednesday’s market (19 December) would be their last.

“It’s awesome to be here, it has always been great to be part of it, I’ve met a lot of people, new friends,” said Launa Green of Launa’s Caymanite and Other Jewelry.

She told Cayman 27 she and her Caymanite creations have been part of Camana Bay’s bustling farmer’s and artisans market since the beginning, ten years ago.

“I’m going to miss it, I’m going to miss it a lot, but they have to do what I have to do,” said Ms. Green.

Ms. Green is among several artisans who were informed that 19 December’s market would be their last. An email from Camana Bay Tuesday informed vendors the market was changing format to a farmers-only harvest market, and relocating from the Paseo to Heliconia Court.

Carol Hay of Cayman Pepper Patch called it a sad day.

“This is something that is very unique to Cayman,” said Ms. Hay. “Camana Bay has done a wonderful job with that for 10 years, sadly it is come to an end and we are out of a home, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles.”

A Camana Bay spokesperson told Cayman 27 in an email that many of same products offered by artisans at the market are also available in Camana Bay’s brick and mortar stores.

Aimee Randolph of Three Girls and a Kiln, a former artisan’s market vendor, said she sees a boost in business on market Wednesdays.

“Our sales are much higher on Wednesday then any other day during the work week,” said Ms. Randolph. “It is nice to see that people are coming in, they have read about it in some publication, and when the market is not on, they are like, where did it go? Where is the market?”

Camana Bay told vendors in Tuesday’s email that it was reviewing the idea of some sort of indoor market, which may provide a future opportunity for artisans at Camana Bay, like Kelly Reineking of Mermaid’s Touch.

“That sounds wonderful,” said Ms. Reineking. “It’s not for sure at this time, from what the email said, but if it comes about I’m really hoping to be in that, because Camana Bay is such an awesome venue for the jewelry and for the all the other artists as well.”

The farmers-only harvest market begins Wednesday, 9 January.

In August of 2018, Camana Bay put artisans on a three month hiatus which ended in November.

An important note: Camana Bay market isn’t the only game in town for artisans. Many told Cayman 27 they sell their wares at other locations on island, including the market at the cricket pitch.

