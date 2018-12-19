Basketball: Blazers, Thrashers set for Boys U19 finale, Spirit to face Courage

Deonte Andrews scored 29 points while grabbing 11 rebound and 4 steals to lead the Sol Blazers in a 61-48 semifinal win over the Knights in the Cayman Islands Basketball Association (CIBA) Under-19 playoffs.

“It was our defense that helped us win,” said Blazers Tazmar Dawkins. “We were able to pressure them and get them to turn the ball over. We took the ball to the basket and finished strong.”

In the Boys Finals, they’ll face the Thrashers who defeated the Hawks 77-56. ‘The Bigman’ Leon Harris, lead the way with 25 points and 20 rebounds.

Girls Semifinals

Zandie Smith scored 17 points while grabbing 24 rebounds as Courage topped Dream 45-15. They’ll face Spirit in the Girls Finals after a 71-31 win over Legendz. Amaya Linwood led the way with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

CIBA Under-19 Finals

Location: John Gray High School Gymnasium

6:15 pm, Spirit vs Courage

7:30 pm, Blazers vs Thrashers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

