Big money payouts in inaugural Cayman Billfish Rundown

Hurleys’ Media, Dart and The Residences at Seafire have teamed up to host Cayman’s most sought out international fishing tournament, Cayman Billfish Rundown, which will take place May 14 – 17 2019.

This inaugural multi-day fishing tournament will have one of the largest guaranteed prizes of the region’s competitive fishing circuit with a guarantee of USD$270,000 in prizes. Tournament headquarters and weigh station will be at Camana Bay Harbour with festivities taking place on the Crescent each evening starting at 4 p.m. with the return of the boats to Camana Bay.

Potential prize winnings are over USD$520,000 which includes the USD$250,000 insured for breaking the local Cayman Islands blue marlin record of 584 lbs. The tournament also offers 21 added entry categories, to include billfish, yellowfin tuna, wahoo and dolphin, making the jackpot one of the largest in the Caribbean.

Unique to this event is the USD$10,000 Award to the Captain of the boat with the most billfish release points.

Randy Merren, Managing Director of Hurley’s Media, said this tournament has been over a year in the making and pleased to see the event taking shape. “Cayman Billfish Rundown is a sportfishing tournament to attract both overseas and local participants”, Mr. Merren said.

“Cayman is a very attractive destination and we view this as an opportunity to attract visitors who spend their time off going on fishing trips and may not have had Cayman on the radar. We have scheduled this tournament at a time of year when the fishing is plentiful when there is a break with other tournaments and to coincide with CayMAS carnival taking place the day after the award ceremony, as we want to showcase all Cayman has to offer, including our incredible entertainment.”

“The 2019 Cayman Billfish Rundown is the perfect reason for avid international sports fishermen to plan a trip to the Cayman Islands. Dart and The Residences at Seafire are pleased to join Hurley’s Media as presenting sponsors of this premier Caribbean event and welcoming both visiting and local anglers to Camana Bay,” said Pilar Bush, Executive Vice President for Marketing at Dart Enterprises.

Cayman Billfish Rundown has also teamed up with world-renowned marine artist and angler, Carey Chen, to provide his expertise and ensure this event is executed to a high standard.

“Cayman has some of the best fishing in one of the most beautiful and successful islands in the Caribbean. I am honored to be part of this tournament and am looking forward to this being an unforgettable event,” Mr. Chen said.

“I fish tournaments throughout the US, Caribbean, Mexico and Central America and always enjoy the fishing in Cayman as well as the hospitality while visiting. I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Mr. Merren on the event and encourage boats to sign up.”

“Whether traveling with family or a group of friends, Cayman offers our visitors a wide range of accommodations choices from award-winning hotels to luxury rentals allowing our visitors to relax and beyond the great fishing, enjoy world-famous culinary offerings, indulgent spas, a host of attractions, amenities, watersports and carefully curated shopping experiences from artisans markets to luxury boutiques”, Bush said.

Eligible species for the tournament includes Billfish (Blue, Sail, White and Swordfish), Tuna, Dolphin and Wahoo.

Registration for the Cayman Billfish Rundown is now open. Early registration before March 1 2019 is USD $2,500 and after March 1 is USD $3,000.

Cayman Billfish Rundown has designated the Alex Panton Foundation as the beneficiary charity of the tournament. Their mission is to improve the mental health of children and young adults in the Cayman Islands through advocacy, awareness and support while raising awareness of mental illnesses with a particular focus on anxiety and depression. Participants will have the option during registration to donate a percentage of their winnings to the foundation. www.alexpantonfoundation.ky

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

