The Hope Foundation — a home for those struggling with addiction — wants you to get home safely this New Year’s Eve.

The Foundation once again offers free rides home for those who are out celebrating and are not in a condition to drive.

Hope Foundation’s Brent Hydes joins Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to talk about the programme. He says you can call him at 928-9099 or Ivan at 547-1869 to get a ride on NYE.

