Blanket liquor license granted for New Year’s Eve

December 22, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Local businesses get the license to party later on New Year’s Eve.
Friday (21 December) the Liquor Licensing board granted a blanket license extension for Monday 31 December, which means places like bars, night clubs, restaurants and hotels can remain open for patrons to ring in 2019.

The premises of the specified categories, Retail, Restaurant and Hotel licenses will be permitted to remain open until 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 1 January 2019.  All alcohol sales shall cease at 3:50 a.m., ten minutes before closing, and music and dancing will be allowed to carry on until 4:00 am. No customers are allowed to be on premises after permitted hours.

Licensees are reminded that only premises holding a license for Restaurant and Hotel categories are permitted to open or sell alcohol on Christmas Day, Tuesday, 25 December 2018.

Music played in a restaurant or hotel on Christmas Day should not be heard beyond the boundaries, and shall not commence before 9.00am.

All other conditions remain the same and shall apply.

For more information, license holders and members of the public may contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

