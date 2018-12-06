IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Boxing: Barnes departs for Caribbean Championships in O’Connor’s CIBA finale

December 5, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
3 Min Read

Cayman Islands Boxing Association National Coach Stuart O’Connor is hoping six months of hard work will pay off for defending Caribbean Light Flyweight champion Brandy Barnes at the Caribbean Amateur Boxing Championships 6th – 9th December at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Guyana.

Barnes will need to do it, however, against bigger competition.

“She’s competing at Flyweight, as oppose to Light Flyweight,” said O’Connor. “She can potentially qualify for the Pan Am Games. It will be the first time the Caribbean Championships acts as a qualifier for Pan Ams. We are still waiting to hear confirmation on that.”

O’Connor leaving role as National Coach

Cayman Islands Boxing Association President Leyla Jackson told Cayman 27 the Caribbean Championships would be O’Connor’s last official tournament as the programme’s National Team Head Coach.

“He’s made a lot of changes while he’s been here,” said Jackson. “He’s needed back in the UK, but he has great connections with Boxing England and Great Britain Boxing. We are hoping to utilize him for a training camp for Brandy starting in the New Year.”

O’Connor says he’s pleased to stay involved with both CIBA initiatives, and Barnes’ development en route to qualifiers for both the Pan Am Games and 2020 Olympics.

“I’m excited to stay apart of the programme,” said O’Connor. “Moving forward, I’m excited to be helping international boxers Brandy for camps, and using my links within the home countries and a few other countries in Europe. I am also excited to be helping coaching development, increase their knowledge base and give them more experience.”

Grassroots Programme flourishes

In light of a focus on grassroots development, CIBA has successfully recruited over 150 kids from both John Gray High School & Hope Academy to the Dalmain Ebanks Gym for regular strength, conditioning and technical boxing sessions.

Lead by CIBA Vice President Tristan Wesenhagen, along with coaching prospects Theodore Kelly Jr. and Sabien Barnes on a volunteer basis, the programme hopes to continue in 2019 with a new Technical Director.

“We’ve made an offer to someone in the Caribbean region who has an excellent in their home country in developing these kinds of programmes. Hopefully, he can come and help us get our programme going again,” said Jackson.

Jackson added both Kelly and Barnes, along with England resident Blayze Wood, are on the fast track to gaining certification as well.

“Those are the next generation of coaches, and we are hoping to certify them to AIBA Level One.”

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
AI – Christmas
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: