Boxing: Barnes shifts focus to Pan Am Games after Caribbean title defense

Caribbean Light Flyweight champion Brandy Barnes says no matter who the opponent was, a lesson was learned, that in turn, made her a better boxer in 2018.

After a second round win via referee stoppage to defend her regional title Sunday versus Guyanese martial artist Joanne Williams, the 22-year old says she has no regrets.

“She came out guns blazing,” said Barnes. “I just had to make sure I got through the rounds, and I got the win.”

After a second round loss via referee stoppage in the preliminary rounds of the AIBA Women’s World Championships, Barnes says she, along with National Coach Stuart O’Connor, have seen growth since the Brit’s arrival this past summer.

“Stuart and I agree I boxed better in New Delhi,” said Barnes. “It’s two completely different levels. In Guyana, the opponent was less experience, so the pressure wasn’t as heavy.”

After beginning her journey as one of Cayman’s national amateur boxers just over one year ago, Barnes says she’s happy with her overall development in the ring.

“I’ve grown in form, in shape,” said Barnes. “I am slowly building confidence in the ring, that just comes with experience. Technically, I am moving my feet a lot more, and keeping a better defense.”

With 2019 Pan Am Games Qualifiers on the horizon, Barnes says fitness will be key to taking the next step in her career. Barnes will head to England to work with O’Connor, who she says has made a significant impact on her development since his arrival this summer.

“I’ve progressed in three weeks of training with Stuart, who knows what I can do in six weeks. It just comes to down to time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

