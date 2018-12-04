Boxing: CIBA President Leyla Jackson on CIBA changes, rising grassroots development

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) President Leyla Jackson and her team have had a busy year!

With the addition of both John Gray High School and Hope Academy students to their gym, CIBA’s grassroots programmes continues to grow. Jackson also says the development of national boxer Brandy Barnes over the course of the year is one of the programme’s biggest achievements.

Coaching development is also in the works for CIBA, mostly recently adding potentials Sabien Barnes and Theo Kelly to a path that includes Level One AIBA certification.

With a potential leadership change for the national programme on the horizon, we catch up on everything boxing!

