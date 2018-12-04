IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Sports

Boxing: CIBA President Leyla Jackson on CIBA changes, rising grassroots development

December 4, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) President Leyla Jackson and her team have had a busy year!

With the addition of both John Gray High School and Hope Academy students to their gym, CIBA’s grassroots programmes continues to grow. Jackson also says the development of national boxer Brandy Barnes over the course of the year is one of the programme’s biggest achievements.

Coaching development is also in the works for CIBA, mostly recently adding potentials Sabien Barnes and Theo Kelly to a path that includes Level One AIBA certification.

With a potential leadership change for the national programme on the horizon, we catch up on everything boxing!

 

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

