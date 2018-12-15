Woman in critical condition, suspect arrested

A West Bay woman is in critical, but stable condition at the hospital after being attacked at a North West Point Road residence.

According to an RCIPS statement on Friday (14 December,) a 32-year-old West Bay man was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Police say shortly before 6:00 p.m. a member of the public contacted West Bay police officers saying they were concerned about the welfare of the woman in question.

The police say the member of the public reported that they suspected an altercation had taken place the previous night, Wednesday (12 December) between the woman and a man known to her.

Officers went to an address on North West Point Road where they found the woman unconscious and suffering from head injuries. She was taken to the hospital by the emergency services.

Police say they suspect the incident happened on between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or may have any information regarding the incident to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

