IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Woman in critical condition, suspect arrested

December 14, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A West Bay woman is in critical, but stable condition at the hospital after being attacked at a North West Point Road residence.

According to an RCIPS statement on Friday (14 December,) a 32-year-old West Bay man was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Police say shortly before 6:00 p.m. a member of the public contacted West Bay police officers saying they were concerned about the welfare of the woman in question.

The police say the member of the public reported that they suspected an altercation had taken place the previous night, Wednesday (12 December) between the woman and a man known to her.

Officers went to an address on North West Point Road where they found the woman unconscious and suffering from head injuries. She was taken to the hospital by the emergency services.

Police say they suspect the incident happened on between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or may have any information regarding the incident to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: