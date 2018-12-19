A 33-year-old George Town man appeared in court on Tuesday (18 December) facing burglary charges. Juan Carlos Urbina is accused of breaking into an address on Grackle road on December 15th and escaping with a disclosed amount of cash, Mr. Urbina remains in police custody.
Burglar appears in court
December 18, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Environment • News
Owner speaks out after car is disposed of by DEH
December 18, 2018
Business • Culture • Environment • News • Politics
Year in review: cruise berthing controversy
December 18, 2018
Culture • Environment • News
CPR Cayman still pushing towards signature goal
December 18, 2018
About the author
Seaford Russell jr.
Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.