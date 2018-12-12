IDG
Bush says Brexit took toll on UK JMC talks

December 11, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Local leaders are currently en route to Cayman after a week-long round of political discussions in the UK ranging from the Joint Ministerial Council meetings to Constitutional talks.
Cayman’s UK representative Eric Bush said those discussions were by and large constructive.

However, he shared that the specter of Brexit turmoil in the UK Parliament cast a long shadow over the JMC meetings with Overseas Territories leaders.
“Last week was very trying in the political sense for the UK government in the midst of the Brexit vote which has since been pulled. So whilst we hoped to have higher level engagement with UK Ministers the parliamentary schedule around Brexit, the Brexit debate just did not allow that,” said Mr. Bush.
Mr. Bush said, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin will update Cayman on the outcome of the UK talks when he returns.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

