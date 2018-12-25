IDG
Business as usual at Port after quick clean-up from Nor’wester

December 25, 2018
Joe Avary
It’s back to business as usual at George Town’s port, which wasted no time getting back up and running after the powerful pre-Christmas Nor’wester.

Acting Port Director Joseph Woods told Cayman 27 the Port Authority formulated its game plan as the rough weather was approaching.

He said port staffers worked quickly to secure port equipment and batten down the hatches for the incoming storm. By the time the winds and waves had receded, it was right back to work.

“Yesterday morning we had a plan of action in place from before, the storm finished so that as it happened, our guys just moved in, we did the repairs that were necessary, cleaned the equipment, and got straight to work and we discharged two cargo ships last night, today we are taking two cruise ships,” said Mr. Woods.

Mr. Woods said a team had the port cleaned up and ready for cargo operations yesterday in just five hours.

He expressed his gratitude to them and the cargo team, which discharged 347 twenty foot equivalent units, and reloaded another 352 TEU’s.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

