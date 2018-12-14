C27 Parade of Lights champs donate winnings to Family Resource Centre

Cayman 27 Parade of Lights small boat division winners Saltshaker have donated their $1,000 dollars in prize money to the Family Resource Centre.

Saltshaker’s incredible display – featuring several sharks – truly lit up the night at Parade of Lights, thrilling onlookers kicking off the festive season in style.

The Family Resource Centre told Cayman 27 they’re honoured by the surprise donation.

“The boat definitely stood out for me, and so I was very very much surprised that they graciously decided to sponsor, to provide us with that donation, it is definitely a nice contribution to all the services and programs that we offer for free to our community,” said Charmaine Miller, Family Resource Centre programme coordinator.

Captain Mark Tarsh of Saltshaker posed with the enormous check here at Hurley’s Media Wednesday (12 December.)

The Family Resource Centre said the funds will be used to support its snap summer camp for children with behavioral difficulties.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

