Caitlin Tyson prepares ahead of Miss Universe Finals

The countdown to Miss Universe is on and Caitlin Tyson, representing Cayman, was preparing on Friday (14 December) for Sunday’s (16 December) big finals in Thailand.

On her Facebook page, Miss Tyson shared some highlights from the preliminary rounds of the contest, including the evening gown and swimsuit competitions.

And check in with Cayman 27 next week, when we will bring you the latest on how Miss Tyson fared against her international competitors.

