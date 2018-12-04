Cayman Airways Boeing 737 Max 8 on the Owen Roberts roster

The first of four new Cayman Airways Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft is on roster Monday (3 December,) after it was officially welcomed to Owen Roberts on Friday (30 November.)

This latest addition to the Cayman Airways fleet comes as the company begins phasing out the old 737-300 models.

With a cork-pop and an afternoon full of fanfare, Cayman Airways’ new baby officially joined the family.

The Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said it was a day of “immense national pride.”

On the occasion of the airline’s 50th anniversary, it was quite the birthday present for Cayman’s national carrier.

Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart was among the first to board the new jet, which he described as “beautiful.”

“There’s a nice smell of leather and anything that’s new has that new smell to it, it is just great,” he said with a smile.

A former chairman of the board of Cayman Airways, it was a memorable day for Mr. McTaggart:

“For me, it’s a very proud moment; for Cayman Airways to begin its next journey and build, expand, travel further afield, we need equipment like this,” he explained.

He added, it would “allow Cayman Airways to spread their wings, in the time going forward.”

The national carrier is a symbol of Cayman’s high-flying tourism sector.

“Cayman Airways has always been used as a tool to develop tourism. We see this equipment and this aircraft enhancing that,” Mr. McTaggart said.

That sentiment was shared by all in attendance: from pilots to pirates.

“Our tourism product is growing, which is pretty good,” Captain Wes noted, expanding: “it’s probably one of the best in the Caribbean. I don’t like to toot our own horn, but I’m pretty proud of it.”

For the Finance Minister, tourism is truly taking off:

“We’re going west: Los Angeles, San Francisco, maybe Vancouver: look out we’re coming!” Mr. McTaggart declared.

The other three new Cayman Airways Max 8 aircraft are expected to arrive on the island in March and September next year and one in 2020.

