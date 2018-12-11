IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Culture News

Cayman Arts Trust: all-singing, all-dancing

December 10, 2018
Add Comment
Caroline James
2 Min Read

The Cayman Arts Trust has five times more students than when they started just one year ago and with it, they are bringing music and performing arts to more and more children on island.

The scheme is in action at Lighthouse School, where they were putting on their dancing shoes (and their sparkly hats) on Tuesday (4 December) for dance lessons.

The opportunity has come thanks to the Cayman Arts Trust.

Its Director Janine Stabler, the Principal at Musicians Ltd., explained the motivation was simple:

“It’s really giving kids that maybe otherwise would never have the opportunity, a chance to come and see what it’s all about and take up an instrument and experience these lessons,” Ms. Stabler said.

Alongside its positive purpose, participation in the programme is up too.

“When we started this programme, we had 26 students and, just this year, it’s grown massively, I think we’re up to 126 now,” Ms. Stabler revealed, adding: “we’re really reaching out to a lot of local students and giving them opportunities that they otherwise wouldn’t have had.”

The organisation was started in 2017 with the purpose of bringing the arts to all the island’s young people, not just those who could afford to learn an instrument privately.

The CAT is a non-profit organisation, relying solely on donations “to send teachers in to deliver these amazing programmes,” Ms. Stabler clarified.

For Musicians Ltd.’s dance and performing arts teacher Miss Claire Findlay, access to music, dance and the arts is something everyone should get to experience.

“I think arts should be accessible for all. It’s not just dance, it’s music, it’s singing, anything creative should be put into the curriculum,” Ms. Claire stated.

She explained: “it’s a really important outlet for anybody.”

The all-singing, all-dancing Arts Trust is putting on a performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in May next year.

Ms. Claire also hopes the Lighthouse Students will also perform in a national festival for the arts and a school showcase next year.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Christmas
BritCay
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: