Cayman Arts Trust: all-singing, all-dancing

The Cayman Arts Trust has five times more students than when they started just one year ago and with it, they are bringing music and performing arts to more and more children on island.

The scheme is in action at Lighthouse School, where they were putting on their dancing shoes (and their sparkly hats) on Tuesday (4 December) for dance lessons.

The opportunity has come thanks to the Cayman Arts Trust.

Its Director Janine Stabler, the Principal at Musicians Ltd., explained the motivation was simple:

“It’s really giving kids that maybe otherwise would never have the opportunity, a chance to come and see what it’s all about and take up an instrument and experience these lessons,” Ms. Stabler said.

Alongside its positive purpose, participation in the programme is up too.

“When we started this programme, we had 26 students and, just this year, it’s grown massively, I think we’re up to 126 now,” Ms. Stabler revealed, adding: “we’re really reaching out to a lot of local students and giving them opportunities that they otherwise wouldn’t have had.”

The organisation was started in 2017 with the purpose of bringing the arts to all the island’s young people, not just those who could afford to learn an instrument privately.

The CAT is a non-profit organisation, relying solely on donations “to send teachers in to deliver these amazing programmes,” Ms. Stabler clarified.

For Musicians Ltd.’s dance and performing arts teacher Miss Claire Findlay, access to music, dance and the arts is something everyone should get to experience.

“I think arts should be accessible for all. It’s not just dance, it’s music, it’s singing, anything creative should be put into the curriculum,” Ms. Claire stated.

She explained: “it’s a really important outlet for anybody.”

The all-singing, all-dancing Arts Trust is putting on a performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in May next year.

Ms. Claire also hopes the Lighthouse Students will also perform in a national festival for the arts and a school showcase next year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

