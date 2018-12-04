Cayman culture shared over a meal, Beloved table dinner heads North Side

Cayman’s cultural heritage took centre stage at the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre in North Side on Saturday (1 December.)

The Celebrate Cayman Beloved dinner table event rolled into North Side and was hosted by Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller.

It’s part of the ongoing celebration of Cayman’s Coat of Arms 60th anniversary.

The aim of the beloved dinner table events is to encourage discussion among attendees on their vision for the Cayman Islands, to share stories and of course, share a good Caymanian meal.

Mr. Miller’s dinner topic encouraged attendees to talk about their fondest memory growing up in the Cayman Islands or during their time here.

