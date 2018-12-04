IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Health News

Cayman culture shared over a meal, Beloved table dinner heads North Side

December 3, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s cultural heritage took centre stage at the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre in North Side on Saturday (1 December.)
The Celebrate Cayman Beloved dinner table event rolled into North Side and was hosted by Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller.

It’s part of the ongoing celebration of Cayman’s Coat of Arms 60th anniversary.
The aim of the beloved dinner table events is to encourage discussion among attendees on their vision for the Cayman Islands, to share stories and of course, share a good Caymanian meal.
Mr. Miller’s dinner topic encouraged attendees to talk about their fondest memory growing up in the Cayman Islands or during their time here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Christmas
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI – Christmas
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: