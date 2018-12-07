IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Cayman Now

Cayman Now: Jingle Bell Walk/Run

December 7, 2018
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Michelle Lockwood, Board Member (Fundraising) for the Crisis Centre to talk about the Jingle Bell Walk/Run fundraiser this weekend.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: