Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Aurymar Munizaga to talk about the product line Elemis at Le Visage.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: The Gift of a New You – the Holidays with Elemis at Le Visage
December 20, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Explorers Grand Slam Charity Campaign
December 13, 2018
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Managing the holidays – Alcohol & Drugs
December 12, 2018
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Ken Hydes
December 7, 2018
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.