IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Culture News

Cayman Pickers fundraiser earns Breast Cancer Foundation over $8,000

December 3, 2018
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Breast Cancer Foundation was over $8,000 better off on Monday (3 December).

That was thanks to the Cayman Pickers silent art auction which took place at the Governor’s house last week.

It is a cause close to the hearts of founders Pam and Marc Laurenson, who thanked the artists who donated their works:

“It blows my mind,” Marc Laurenson admitted.

“Some of them put in their best pieces. They know they could get a good chunk of change for that,” he added, explaining: “they’re giving it away for free because they know that money goes to treatments and help for ladies here – and men – in the Cayman Islands.”

The event takes the total amount they have so far raised for breast cancer to around $30,000 in just four years.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Christmas
BritCay
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: