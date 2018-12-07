Cayman preps for talks: Leaders, lawyers strategize

Cayman’s leaders spent most of Thursday (6 December) planning and prepping for constitutional talks with the UK government.

Cayman’s delegation is being led by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

Mr. McLaughlin, together with Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller, and other high-level officials, met with Cayman’s legal team which is being led by Sir Jeffrey Jowell Q.C.

They were strategizing for the talks with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office which begin Friday (7 December) morning.

The aim of the talks is to ensure Cayman’s legislators are allowed to legislate for the country and to prevent a repeat of the UK Parliament’s actions with Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Law.

