IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

Cayman preps for talks: Leaders, lawyers strategize

December 6, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s leaders spent most of Thursday (6 December) planning and prepping for constitutional talks with the UK government.
Cayman’s delegation is being led by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

Mr. McLaughlin, together with Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller, and other high-level officials, met with Cayman’s legal team which is being led by Sir Jeffrey Jowell Q.C.
They were strategizing for the talks with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office which begin Friday (7 December) morning.
The aim of the talks is to ensure Cayman’s legislators are allowed to legislate for the country and to prevent a repeat of the UK Parliament’s actions with Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Law.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: