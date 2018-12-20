Cayman’s heaviest twins born at HSA

A pair of twins born at the Cayman Islands hospital have become the heaviest twins on record to be born in the Cayman Islands, according to the Health Services Authority. Little Daniella Diaz Banks and Daniel Diaz Banks were born on December 12 and weighed in at a combined total of 16 pounds and 15 ounces. The HSA said both babies are in excellent condition and the mother of the twins Catrina Banks said the babies are her greatest achievement of the year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

