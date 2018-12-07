IDG
Environment News

CCMI 2018 Young Environmentalist Leadership Course (YELC) students graduate

December 6, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
This year’s CCMI’s Young Environmentalist Leadership Course (YELC) has come to an end.

The graduation was held at Rackams on Tuesday (4 December) night to celebrate the student’s achievements. GoPro’s dive instructor Lane Peter who certified all the students said this year’s YELC programme was special.

“This graduation was very special because it was the 20th anniversary of CCMI which is the Central Caribbean Marine Institute and what we did was we took them up to master scuba diver so for that we held the first graduation that we are putting on for this course and we are hoping to continue,” said Mr. Peter.

Here is the list of all the graduates:

  1. Martina Burton
  2. Uton Whittaker
  3. Storm McLean
  4. Javahn Syms
  5. Ashley Agurcia
  6. Martin Diaz
  7. Adrian Mclaughlin
  8. Ashanti Ramos
  9. Esecillo Nixon
  10. Ryan Dixon

About the author

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

