CCMI 2018 Young Environmentalist Leadership Course (YELC) students graduate

This year’s CCMI’s Young Environmentalist Leadership Course (YELC) has come to an end.

The graduation was held at Rackams on Tuesday (4 December) night to celebrate the student’s achievements. GoPro’s dive instructor Lane Peter who certified all the students said this year’s YELC programme was special.

“This graduation was very special because it was the 20th anniversary of CCMI which is the Central Caribbean Marine Institute and what we did was we took them up to master scuba diver so for that we held the first graduation that we are putting on for this course and we are hoping to continue,” said Mr. Peter.

Here is the list of all the graduates:

Martina Burton Uton Whittaker Storm McLean Javahn Syms Ashley Agurcia Martin Diaz Adrian Mclaughlin Ashanti Ramos Esecillo Nixon Ryan Dixon

