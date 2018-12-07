IDG
Business News

Chamber boss expects to get a good economic end to year

December 6, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Chamber President Christopher Kirkconnell says he’s expecting Cayman to end the year on a positive economic note.
Mr. Kirkconnell said overall Cayman’s economy has experienced growth.
He said tourism, construction, and financial services have performed well and as we head into the peak Christmas shopping season he expects that performance to continue.
“The island in general across the board has quite a lot between development, positive movement in tourism numbers. So I think the end of this year should still finish strong,” he said.
Mr. Kirkconnell said the Chamber also expects the positive economic strides to continue into 2019.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

