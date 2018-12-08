Chamber boss says all eyes on Financial Services industry

The Chamber of Commerce is keeping a close watch on developments affecting the financial services industry, especially when it comes to Brexit changes between the UK and EU.

Chamber President Christopher Kirkconnell said his team is hopeful the industry will not be adversely impacted in 2019 by the ripples in the European market coming out of Brexit.

Mr. Kirkconnell said overall he expects positive gains for all industries next year.

“Starting next year it sounds like a lot of the hotel bookings are very strong, a lot of the air flights in are very strong. It seems like construction is still booming quite heavily on the island so I do not see any economic turndown only positive movements for the foreseeable future,” Mr. Kirkconnell said.

Mr. Kirkconnell said he expects upcoming events like the Kaaboo music festival to add some extra dollars to the local economy.

