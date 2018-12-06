IDG
News Politics

ChAngeS scheme gets underway

December 5, 2018
Caroline James
A new community supervision technique called “ChAngeS” is up-and-running on Wednesday (5 December).

It is being led by the Department of Community Rehabilitation.

It stands for “change agents in community supervision.”

The programme aims to improve the level of supervision given to high-risk offenders placed on community-based orders.

The new method aims to develop probation officers’ inter-personal skills, along with antisocial behaviour intervention techniques.

Twelve officers and other senior officers have completed the five-day programme.

 

Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

