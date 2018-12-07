IDG
News

CIAA: making Owen Roberts less attractive?

December 6, 2018
Caroline James
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Airport Authoirty is working hard to make Owen Roberts less attractive…. less attractive to wildlife that is.

Chief of Safety Andrew McLaughlin said they were constantly reviewing techniques to prevent bird strikes and other wildlife from jeopardising the safe landing of aircraft at the airport.

But, he said tracking those incidents proves a bit of a headache.

“A plane comes from Miami lands in Grand Cayman and its got smudges on it because they might have struck a bird,” Mr. McLaughlin proposed.

“We have absolutely no idea where they struck that bird from Miami to now ’cause most of the time the aircrew doesn’t know and the only way we find out is when the ground crew do their inspection after the plane is empty after the pilots have gone. They find the smudges, they find the bird remains,” he explained.

And it is not just birds the CIAA are worrying about: they said the green iguanas are attracted to the warm runway to help aid digestion!

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

